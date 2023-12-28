Accenture Song clocks $18 Billion in revenue; is the size of Infosys

Accenture Song, an arm of the company Accenture is now the size of the technology company Infosys. It has recorded $18 billion in revenue in the 2023 fiscal, up 14% from the year before, as per a report by TOI. The company follows a September-August financial year.
Accenture Song, formerly known as Accenture Interactive, offers digital creative services. Last year, under its CEO David Droga, Accenture Interactive rebranded itself as Accenture Song to consolidate 40 acquisitions under one roof and P&L. The unit's capabilities span product and design; technology and platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, content, and channel orchestration.
The media company’s revenue has doubled in the last five years and has acquired 40 companies over the past decade.
As per the report, Phil Fersht, CEO of HFS Research, mentioned that Indian heritage IT services firms have barely acquired more than a handful of digital creative agencies between them, while Accenture Song comprises more than 40 significant agency investments.
“The problem with most Indian firms in creative digital is to acquire only a veneer of capability and hope to channel a lot of bread-and-butter IT work as a result with limited client inroads. Accenture Song has a huge network of CMOs which means they can sell many strategic engagements at that level, while most of the Indian firms are left vying for less strategic business at junior levels within clients,” he told TOI.
HFS’ latest research shows that close to 50% of IT spend now comes from non-IT leaders such as the CMO and CFO, and the Indian IT firms are struggling to adapt to this buyer organisation. For instance, Infosys acquired WongDoody, a company that creates immersive experiences for clients and counts Amazon, Adobe and Formula 1 as some of its customers. It has acquired Germany-based digital marketing agency Oddity, strengthening the tech company’s creative, branding and design capabilities.
Similarly, Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro, acquired Rational Interaction, a full-service digital customer experience company some two years back.
As per Melissa O'Brien, research leader at HFS Research, executives making creative and martech buying decisions, consider Accenture to be the top choice due to sheer scale. However, Infosys, despite putting its capabilities under the WongDoody brand, struggles with mindshare and scale.