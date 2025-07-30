ACKO ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has entered into a long-term partnership with ACKO, taking on the role of brand ambassador and investing in the company through his family office, Midas Deals Pvt. Ltd.
The development marks Dhoni’s association with the digital insurer as both a strategic investor and public representative. According to the company, the partnership is aligned with shared values and a common outlook on the future of insurance in India.
ACKO, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) insurance platform, stated that the collaboration is part of its efforts to strengthen consumer trust and visibility in the urban digital insurance segment.
Commenting on the association, MS Dhoni said, “As an automobile enthusiast, I’ve often found insurance to be unnecessarily complicated.” “ACKO brings clarity where there was confusion. Their tech-first, customer-centric approach reflects the way new India wants to engage with insurance. I’m excited to support a brand that’s focused on trust and transformation.”
Welcoming Dhoni to the ACKO family, Varun Dua, Founder, ACKO, said, “Dhoni’s association with ACKO isn’t just a brand collaboration but it is a meeting of mindsets. He mirrors the values that have shaped ACKO’s journey: customer-first thinking, simplicity, and bold innovation.Dhoni represents everything we stand for - trust, discipline, and the ability to stay calm while reinventing the game. His presence strengthens our resolve to rewrite the playbook for insurance in India. Together, we aim to make insurance simpler, more relatable, and truly loved by the people.”