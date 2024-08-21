Aditya Singh of Motilal Oswal AMC on marketing evolution in BFSI

In this episode of Insights by Punctuate Inc., Saloni Surti engages in a candid conversation with Aditya Singh, VP - Marketing, Motilal Oswal AMC. Titled ‘BFSI Marketing: Going beyond disclaimers,’ the discussion features Singh sharing valuable insights from BFSI, the trends shaping the industry, and how the evolved access to data is changing marketing in the sector.
Talking about the trends in BFSI, Singh mentions the prevalence of the digital medium and the focus on personalisation. Further, he observes that the conversations around investments and banking have shifted–the younger generation is willing to and wants to watch ads about financial literacy.
Further in the conversation, Singh mentions that Motilal Oswal AMC leverages financial influencers aka fin-fluencers to create awareness among their target audience. He says that regional influencers hold a lot of sway in shaping opinions of their audience.
Additionally, Singh says that the core KPI for him boils down to a simple question: how aware is my investor about my offerings?
“It's more about silence than positioning,” Singh remarks, talking about the importance of emotional availability.
Further in the conversation, Singh speaks about maintaining and enhancing vendor relationships as a BFSI brand.
Singh further emphasised the impact that fintech brands have brought in particularly after the Covid pandemic. He points the change that fintech brands have influenced the way campaigns are ideated, leading to the prevalence of digital-first campaigns.
Singh also sheds light on the evolution of the purchase funnel and how the touchpoints have changed.
Watch the conversation here.