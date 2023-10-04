AdLift wins paid media mandate for Genes Lecoanet Hemant

AdLift has bagged the paid marketing duties for Genes Lecoanet Hemant, a brand from the house of Lecoanet Hemant. The agency will promote upcoming fashion wear from the company across social media with paid advertising campaigns.
Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, of AdLift said, " We are excited to add Genes Lecoanet Hemant to our fashion and lifestyle client roster. Our extensive experience in amplifying fashion and lifestyle brands is what gives us an edge in devising knock-out paid media campaigns for the brand. We are confident of elevating the brand's online presence and cementing its position as the leading ready-to-wear label in the country.”
Davinder Pal Singh Chopra, AVP, Genes Lecoanet Hemant said, "We have been in the business for more than four decades now and always feel proud of our products being an organic reflection of our design philosophy. Knowing the experience and successful campaigns that AdLift has delivered for other industry brands, we look forward to witnessing some fantastic campaigns that would drive our brand philosophy towards prospective and current customers.”