AdLift wins paid media mandate for Pets & People Co.

AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, has secured the paid media mandate for Pets & People Co., a brand catering to pet care products and services. The collaboration aims to strengthen the brand’s digital footprint and support its growth within the competitive pet care sector.
Under this new mandate, the agency will plan and execute a comprehensive paid media strategy, encompassing performance marketing, social media advertising, and programmatic campaigns. The agency will leverage its data-driven approach and experience in digital advertising to amplify the brand's reach and strengthen its position in the market.
Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying "We are thrilled to partner with Pet’s and People Co., a brand that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. Our goal is to deliver high-impact campaigns that drive business growth and connect deeply with pet owners who seek the best care for their furry companions."
Ruchika Dhamija, CEO, Pets and People Co. shared her vision for this partnership "At Pets and People Co., we create premium, handmade products and offer personalized services that combine thoughtful design, durability, and 'silent luxury.' With AdLift, we aim to expand our reach, deepen the pet-owner connection, and deliver experiences that celebrate the joy and companionship pets bring, earning the trust of pet lovers everywhere."