Adobe Integrates with AWS & Amazon Ads to Improve Digital Advertising

At its flagship digital experience conference, Adobe Summit, Adobe announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop new solutions aimed at enabling marketing and creative teams to deliver customer experiences with efficiency, accuracy, and scale. The partnership integrates Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration experience with AWS’s advanced cloud services.
Building on the availability of Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) on AWS, the collaboration will introduce new integrations with the cloud provider’s generative AI services, Amazon Connect, and Amazon Ads.
“The growing digital economy is creating an environment where a higher volume of engaging and personalised content is required to drive customer loyalty,” said Sundeep Parsa, vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud. “New integrations across Adobe and Amazon solutions will enable businesses to deliver impactful customer experiences that leverage deep data insights, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.”
The companies will introduce integrations across their product portfolios, offering businesses new tools to enhance customer interactions and marketing performance:
-
Enhanced Omnichannel Experiences: The integration of AEP with Amazon Connect will provide end-to-end visibility into the customer journey while ensuring privacy protections. By combining comprehensive customer profiles with contact centre insights, businesses can deliver more personalised experiences across various channels.
-
AI-Driven Interactions: Leveraging Amazon Q in Connect and AEP AI Assistant alongside AI Agents, organisations will be able to deploy tailored customer experiences informed by unified data. The collaboration will enable teams across businesses to access consistent customer insights, facilitating contextual and personalised interactions.
-
Marketing Performance Optimisation: The Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) Collaboration, built on AEP, will offer advertisers and publishers a secure environment to discover, activate, and measure high-value audiences using consent-driven first-party data. An integration with Amazon Marketing Cloud will allow marketers to combine customer data with performance insights to refine audience segments and improve return on ad spend.
-
Streamlined Creative Workflows: A direct integration between Amazon Ads and Adobe Creative Cloud applications will streamline the creation and publication of digital advertisements. Creative teams will have access to professional templates designed for Amazon Ads within Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express, along with automatic compliance checks and seamless access to creative assets.