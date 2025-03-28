Ampverse Pulse launches Pulse Media, a digital buying platform for gaming ads

Ampverse Pulse has launched Pulse Media, a digital media buying platform aimed at advertisers targeting mobile and PC gamers across Southeast Asia and the Gulf states.
The platform provides access to over 30,000 gaming creators' channels and in-game inventory, offering various advertising formats across mobile and PC games.
Ampverse Group, which has established partnerships with over 300 brands and manages a portfolio of gaming and entertainment assets, introduced the platform last year to expand its marketing services for brands and game publishers. Clients include Tencent, Red Bull, and Burger King.
The platform incorporates programmatic advertising and AI-driven optimization to facilitate brand engagement within gaming environments.
“We believe that our deep understanding of the gaming market across Southeast Asia and Gulf States will ensure that the Pulse Media media buying division will provide advertisers with a complete solution,” said Charlie Baillie, Co-Founder and CEO of Ampverse. “There are more than 300 million active gamers in these markets and brands need expert execution to ensure their digital advertising campaigns reach the right audience.”
Pulse Media is now live and operational in Southeast Asia, India, and MENA, serviced by the company's offices in Bangkok, Manila, Delhi, and Dubai.
“There is incredible growth among Southeast Asia’s gaming community, which Ampverse has been a part of through our own long standing gaming activations with brands and publishers. The time is right to now launch a digital advertising division that enables marketers to strengthen their brand presence in this arena,” Baillie said.
Baillie added, “Gen Z and Gen Alpha will continue to be behind social change and conversation for the next 15 years. In a little over a decade, they will have taken over the economy. Brands must build a relationship with this audience now to have the right and opportunity to engage them in the future.”
Pulse Media offers advertisers a range of services designed to enhance engagement with gaming audiences across mobile and PC platforms.
For brands and agencies
-
Audience access: Connect with engaged players through mobile and PC games, as well as gaming influencers' channels.
-
Live stream integration: Plan and execute influencer-led campaigns with direct-to-creator deals, offering higher returns compared to traditional engagements.
-
Reserved ads: Target premium segments of gaming creator inventory for tailored advertising.
-
Ad spend optimization: Utilise programmatic buying for automated gaming creator sponsorships and real-time performance tracking.
-
Immersive ads: Incorporate interactive, in-game, and playable ads designed to blend seamlessly into gameplay.
-
AI-driven campaigns: Use smart segmentation and real-time optimization for improved ad performance across multiple DSPs.
-
DEI-certified inventory: Ensure inclusive advertising through diverse audience targeting and industry-compliant formats.
For SSP and DSP platforms
The platform allows other adtech platforms to integrate gaming creator and publisher audiences into campaigns with features such as:
-
Comprehensive access: A unified platform for engaging gaming communities and creators.
-
Compliant sponsorship formats: Native ads integrated into live streams and VOD content.
-
Smart audience segments: DEI-certified inventory for targeted audience engagement.
AI-driven insights and optimisation
Pulse Media employs AI and machine learning algorithms to refine ad placements and improve campaign outcomes. By analysing key media metrics, including CPM, CPC, VTR, CTR, and CPV, advertisers can make data-driven adjustments in real time.
The platform also provides services in gaming influencer strategy, gaming and entertainment IP partnerships, in-game advertising, user acquisition, media planning, gaming commerce collaborations, and white-label tournaments and events.