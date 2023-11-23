Big Bang Social and Comscore partner to reshape the creator marketing industry

Big Bang Social has announced a collaboration with Comscore that aims to reshape the creator marketing industry by offering creators insights into the efficacy of their campaigns and resources to enhance their success.
The agencies have also launched an app -- BigBang.Social App which is designed to serve brands in multiple ways, including discovery, curation and customization of campaigns. Comscore will equip brands on the platform to make informed decisions, fine-tune their content strategies, and achieve results.
In response to the collaboration, Anurag Iyer, CEO of Big Bang Social, remarked, "We are thrilled to join forces with Comscore to provide brands with a distinctive, all-encompassing platform that will transform their marketing journey. With the BigBang.Social App and the added advantage of Comscore's analytics, brands will have unparalleled tools and resources to bolster their success and develop outstanding campaigns."
Geet Lulla, Vice President-Sales for Asia-Pacific, Comscore, also added, "We take pride in our collaboration with Big Bang Social to assist creators and influencers in realizing their full potential. Our expertise in social media measurement using first-party data from the platform will equip creators with actionable and competitive insights, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and elevate their campaigns to the next level."