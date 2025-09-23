Blinkit aquires over 50% share in quick commerce market: Report

Eternal-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit currently has more than 50% market share in the 10-minute delivery space, brokerage firm BofA Securities said in a research note, with rivals Zepto, Swiggy’s Instamart, BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now holding the rest, according to Economic Times.
In a similar report last September, the brokerage firm had estimated Blinkit to have a 40% share, indicating that the Gurugram-based company has picked up more during the past 12 months.
It did not give the latest market share number for the other players.
A November 2024 report by another brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal, had pegged the quick e-commerce platform to have a 46% share, with Zepto having 29% and Instamart with 24%. However, in recent months, ET has reported, Instamart is gaining some share, with Zepto slowing down to control its cash burn.
Media reports cited BofA Securities as observing that competitive intensity in the quick commerce market has eased over the past three to four months. According to the brokerage, both Instamart and Zepto are focusing on improving EBITDA, while newer platforms offer limited differentiation and are not showing aggressive ground activity. BofA Securities further noted that user demand remains strong, leading to expectations of robust NMV/GMV (net merchandise value/gross merchandise value) momentum for Blinkit and Instamart in the near term.
It added that even though the platform now controls more than half of the quick commerce market, it expects the company to further gain share.