Bloomingdale PR launches global reputation & outreach wing

Bloomingdale PR, a communications consultancy with operations in India and Singapore, has launched GROW - Global Reputation & Outreach Wing, a practice aimed at supporting brands expanding between India and Southeast Asia. The new unit, GROW, is expected to focus on strategic storytelling, reputation management and influencer-led campaigns.
Diana Fernandes, Founder & Group CEO at Bloomingdale PR Pte. Ltd., said, "Global expansion is no longer about presence alone; it’s about perception. At Bloomingdale, we serve as the bridge and the backbone for brands navigating multiple markets. GROW ensures controlled messaging, strategic coordination, and storytelling that lands with precision, whether you’re entering India from Southeast Asia or expanding outwards."
GROW is expected to focus on three key areas: facilitating India entry for Southeast Asian brands through localised messaging, media visibility and influencer campaigns; enabling Southeast Asia expansion for Indian companies by supporting brand positioning, outreach and cultural alignment across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the other region; and building cross-market thought leadership for founders and CXOs through speaking engagements, podcasts and curated storytelling.
For corporate communications professionals in Mumbai or Singapore overseeing APAC communications, the structure is designed to provide central points of contact for multiple markets, the agency noted.