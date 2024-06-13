Bonn Group onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Bonn Group has announced the Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador for both Bonn Breads & Bakery as well as Americana Biscuits.
This strategic endorsement signifies a powerful alliance with both entities, with Kaif bringing a high level of appeal to the brands she endorses. Kaif's association with Bonn Group and Americana Biscuits is expected to boost the brand image and reach, and also attract a younger and more diversified demographic.
Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group, said, “Katrina Kaif's appeal and pursuit of excellence perfectly aligns with Bonn’s commitment to Quality, Health, and Wellness. Her credibility and popularity among diverse demographics will help raise awareness about the significance of Americana Biscuits, Bonn Bread and Bakery products while emphasizing Bonn’s unwavering commitment to quality and a superior line of edible products. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to creating a testament to the brand’s dedication to the health requirements of the consumers without compromising the taste.”
“We are delighted with Katrina’s association, we are looking at aggressive revenue growth in the next two years, with Katrina Kaif as brand Ambassador; this would make the brand more relatable with the target audience and also add a lot of energy among the internal team as well as the entire Sales Channel. Katrina’s commitment to wellness aligns perfectly with our brand’s focus on delivering quality food and the health of our consumers without compromising on taste,” said Dawinder Pal, Head of Marketing, Bonn Group.