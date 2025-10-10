CarryMinati partners with Perplexity AI for social media campaign

Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar, known as CarryMinati, has partnered with the artificial intelligence platform Perplexity AI for a new social media campaign. The collaboration follows a recent similar project by the company featuring content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid.
The video, which quickly gained traction, features a humorous exchange between Nagar and Delhi University professor Vijender Chauhan, known online as 'Maasijeevi,' in the setting of a mock civil services interview.
The skit revolves around a generational gap, with CarryMinati using contemporary Gen Z internet slang like ‘rizz,’ ‘aura farming,’ and ‘delulu’. The dialogue culminates when Nagar refers to Professor Chauhan as a ‘boomer’. To resolve the confusion, Nagar enlists Perplexity AI, which provides a formal, male-voiced definition of the term ‘boomer’ in Hindi.
The campaign appears to be part of the company’s strategy to expand its reach beyond the typical tech-savvy user base and engage younger Indian audiences through humorous, relatable content. By utilising social media creators like CarryMinati, the platform is attempting to position itself as a readily accessible companion for everyday digital conversations.
The brand's initial collab with Mukhija was integrated in a video shared by the creator, where she sustained a cut on her thigh from a shattered glass after slipping at a nightclub. She reported being taken to a hospital at approximately 2 a.m., where a medical student volunteer advised that she might require stitches.
Citing uncertainty with this advice, Mukhija consulted the AI assistant. The chatbot recommended not delaying treatment, guidance Mukhija stated she trusted because she believed it was based on authentic sources.