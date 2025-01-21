CloudTV onboards new apps to boost regional content

CloudTV, India’s first and only TV operating system announced strategic partnerships with Aha TV, Mask TV, JOJO, Ultra Jhakass, KLiKK, NeoTV+, and TravelXP. These collaborations are set to enhance CloudTV’s robust content offerings, catering to the unique entertainment preferences of viewers across India by delivering diverse, genre-specific programming tailored to regional and cultural sensibilities.
This collaboration with streaming services across multiple regional languages in the country will help build an extensive content repository to serve CloudTV’s ever-expanding 12-18 million user base. Bringing together a rich blend of content that will power its 6+ million devices and is set to pave the way for India’s rapidly growing Smart TV OS industry.
In light of the recent partnerships, Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO and Co-Founder, CloudTV, said, "Our goal has always been to provide the best content for the users and expand the range of offerings to our customers. Understanding the Indian market, and with our goal to also support local and regional partners, we want regional entertainment to be more accessible to our viewers. With these partnerships, our users will have access to the most popular and widely spoken languages in the country such as Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu. This partnership is aimed at advancing the digital entertainment sector and establishing CloudTV as the go-to platform for Smart TV brands seeking to offer a content-rich experience to their users.”
In addition to the several content partnerships, CloudTV and JioAds recently announced their partnership to revolutionize CTV advertising in India. This collaboration aims to unlock the next generation of innovative advertising solutions for India’s diverse market. This partnership will be driving the growth of the CTV ads landscape in India delivering value to advertisers and consumers with content that resonates.