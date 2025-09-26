Cubera Tech launches conversational AI platform for marketers in India

Cubera Tech India Pvt. Ltd. has introduced Cubera Cube in the Indian market, a real-time audience discovery and campaign ideation platform powered by conversational AI. The tool is aimed at helping marketers, brands, and agencies build faster, data-driven campaigns.
Speaking about the India launch, Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Cubera, said, “In today’s always-on, hyper-fragmented marketing environment, brands need more than just data; they need intelligence that’s fast, contextual, and deeply actionable. We built Cube to act like a tireless team of planners, analysts, and creatives, available on tap, so that any brand, from emerging challenger to enterprise agency, adapt quickly to shifting local trends and consumer behaviour.”
According to the company, the platform is built on a proprietary Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Large Language Model designed for AdTech, combined with generative AI models and real-time data feeds.
In its beta phase in India, marketers using the platform reported campaign optimisations 40% faster than traditional workflows, along with a 35% reduction in brand-safety incidents.
Brands using retail signal triggers saw a 14% increase in in-store visits within 48 hours of activation. Campaigns that aligned with cultural sentiment and real-time insights also showed improvements in return on ad spend (ROAS).
Vamsikrishna Sankarayogi, CTO of Cubera, added, “Every audience segment, every creative suggestion, and every signal-based insight is explainable, auditable, and grounded in data. This is AI that marketers can trust, not just because it performs, but because it shows its work.”