DDB Worldwide's Alex Lubar steps down as CEO

Alex Lubar is stepping down as Global CEO of DDB Worldwide after more than three years in the role. He will become CEO of Fundamentalco, a New York-based independent brand consultancy founded by former Droga5 strategist Jonny Bauer.
Lubar’s departure comes as Omnicom moves ahead with its planned merger with Interpublic Group, a deal expected to close by the end of November 2025. DDB could be integrated into other Omnicom agencies, including BBDO or TBWA, as part of a wider consolidation strategy following the merger. Omnicom has said publicly that it is ‘reviewing its agency portfolio,’ but has not confirmed any decisions regarding DDB’s future.
The company has also declined to say whether Lubar’s role will be replaced, adding to speculation about what will happen to the DDB brand.
Lubar joined DDB in late 2022 as president and COO after nearly a decade in leadership roles at McCann Worldgroup, including CEO of McCann London and president of McCann North America. He was promoted to global CEO less than a year later.
During his tenure, DDB won Network of the Year at the Cannes Lions in 2025, its second win in three years. His period as chief executive also included managing the fallout from the withdrawal of DM9 São Paulo’s Grand Prix-winning work, after Cannes Lions ruled that the case film contained AI-manipulated footage. Despite the incident, DDB retained its Network of the Year title.