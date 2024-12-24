Delhi High Court stops Indian firm IKEY from using IKEA like Branding

The Delhi High Court has granted an interim injunction in favour of Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA in a trademark infringement suit against Indian company IKEY Home Studio.
Justice Mini Pushkarna restrained IKEY Home Studio from using the marks ‘IKEY’, ‘IKEY Home Studio’, or any other branding deceptively similar to IKEA’s trademark. The court also barred the company from passing off its products as those of IKEA.
“Until the next date of hearing, defendant no.1, its partners, their legal heirs, proprietors, employees, servants, agents, representatives, and others in active concert with them are restrained from selling, advertising, importing, exporting, or in any other way dealing in goods or providing services under the impugned mark ‘IKEY’, ‘IKEY Home Studio’ or any other deceptively similar mark in a manner amounting to infringement of the plaintiff’s trademark or passing off,” the order, dated 18 December, stated.
The court also directed the suspension of the domain name ikeyllp.com during the pendency of the case and ordered the disclosure of its registrant details.
Justice Pushkarna observed that IKEA had established a prima facie case for the injunction, stating, “In case no ex-parte ad-interim injunction is granted, the plaintiff will suffer irreparable loss. Further, the balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff.”
Founded in 1943, IKEA argued that its trademark holds significant global goodwill and has been recognised as well-known in several countries, including China, Italy, Turkey, and Vietnam. It also highlighted multiple rulings by the WIPO Arbitration and Conciliation Centre upholding the status of its trademark.
The dispute arose when IKEA discovered five trademark applications by IKEY through a routine market check. Despite a cease-and-desist notice from IKEA, IKEY denied any similarity between the trademarks.
IKEA’s investigation into IKEY’s operations revealed a website and store using the IKEY name, which claimed to “showcase a wide variety of products from renowned brands.” IKEA expressed concern that consumers might mistakenly associate IKEY’s products with its own.
As no representative appeared on behalf of IKEY, the court passed an ex-parte injunction and scheduled the matter for further consideration on 9 May 2025.
Advocates Shwetasree Majumder, Tanya Varma, Vardaan Anand, and Ruchika Yadav appeared for IKEA.
Read the full order here.