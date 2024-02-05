Dentsu Creative India expands its mandate for TTK Healthcare

Dentsu Creative India has expanded its mandate with TTK Healthcare. The agency will now handle social media and media duties for its three brands - Skore, Eva, and MsChief. The account will be serviced from the agency's Mumbai office.
Dentsu Creative has been a partner of TTK Healthcare, starting with the sexual wellness brand Skore and Eva in the female personal enhancement space. The agency has taken on one more brand – MsChief. The agency will provide end-to-end social media and performance media solutions for the three brands. The work includes managing social media platforms, planning, and buying media strategically - designing digital creatives, and executing content marketing strategies for the brands.
Speaking on the win, Arjun Siva, DGM – Digital Marketing & eCommerce, TTK Healthcare said, “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Dentsu Creative and add MsChief to the set of brands that we partner on with them. We’re confident their proven expertise and consolidated creative and media strengths will help us enhance our digital presence and drive business for our brands.”
Sahil Shah, President - of Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative India added, “With this consolidation, we have further solidified our position in strengthening TTKHealthcare’s digital efforts. And, for us, the most exciting part is that we can see through end-to-end digital – creative, media, and data included – for these ambitious challenger brands. I am extremely confident that we will deliver both brand and business results through the power of integrated digital for TTK Healthcare brands.”
Manika Juneja, Managing Partner - Digital Experience, Dentsu Creative commented, “We are ecstatic to strengthen our collaboration with TTK Healthcare! Our journey began with Skore & Eva, and now, with the addition of MsChief, we are truly grateful. Our team is poised to inject integrated digital excellence into these brands, ensuring they not only stand out but thrive. The ongoing partnership promises exciting success, and we look forward to achieving new heights with TTKHealthcare as our valued partners.”