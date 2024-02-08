Indian ad industry to reach Rs 1,12,453 Crore by 2025: Dentsu Digital Report

Dentsu India unveils 'Dentsu Digital Report 2024' - an exploration of the evolving landscape of the Indian advertising industry. This report, in its 8th edition, forecasts the industry's growth trajectory and delves into emerging trends reshaping the advertising landscape.
The report showcases the Indian advertising sector's resilience, forecasting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.86%. The industry is poised to reach Rs 1,12,453 crore by 2025. An analysis of advertising spending patterns across key sectors reveals a significant shift. Digital media constitutes 44% of total advertising expenditure, surpassing television.
The Dentsu India Digital Report 2024 forecasts growth avenues in unconventional sectors like tourism, government, and real estate. It emphasizes regional and vernacular content, influencers, and user-generated content in establishing connections with consumers.
The report focuses on the ascent of digital advertising, with social media, online video, and paid search leading digital media spending. E-retail platform advertising also commands a substantial share. The report highlights the industry's adoption of programmatic buying for digital media, leveraging advanced technologies for media procurement.
The report envisions a new era of media innovation, exploring trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), and sustainability. These trends will reshape the industry and open new avenues for advertisers and consumers.
Harsha Razdan, CEO of South Asia, Dentsu: India's digital revolution is more than a surge of numbers; it's a wave of change that is sweeping across our lives, our industries, and our society. Artificial intelligence is the driving force behind this change, enabling our e-commerce market to reach $200 billion by 2026. But as we embrace this AI-powered era, we must also redefine our vision of success. It's not enough to aim for financial growth; we must also strive for social good. We must be human in the face of technology—empathetic, creative, and courageous—shaping the future of Indian advertising with transparency, accountability, and ethics. The 'Dentsu India Digital Report 2024' is not just a snapshot; it's a call to action to join us in creating a future that is ours to shape.
Narayan Devanathan, Group Chief Strategic Advisor, Dentsu India: The 'Dentsu India Digital Report' is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best-in-class solutions and insights that help them navigate the dynamic and complex media landscape. We believe that digital media is not just a medium, but a mindset that drives innovation and creativity across all platforms and formats. The report showcases how digital media has become the dominant force in the industry, surpassing television and influencing other media as well. It also reveals the potential of emerging sectors, trends, and technologies that will shape the future of advertising and consumer engagement. We are confident that this report will serve as a valuable resource for advertisers, media owners, and industry stakeholders, as well as inspire them to embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.
To access the full report, click here.