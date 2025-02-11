Digidarts bags the performance marketing mandate for Dabur

Digidarts, a 360° performance marketing agency with over a decade of experience, has secured the digital mandate for Dabur, an FMCG brand. The agency has partnered with the brand to leverage the sector's growth driven by urbanisation, rising incomes, and digital transformation.
By partnering with the agency, the brand aims to fuse its traditional marketing legacy with innovative 360° digital solutions for the constantly changing customer base. This collaboration signifies a shared vision to leverage data-driven insights and innovative digital campaigns to unlock new growth opportunities.
Siddhartha Vanvani, CEO of Digidarts, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Collaborating with a powerhouse brand like Dabur is a significant milestone for us. We at Digidarts leverage our skills with the values of the organization that we work with. This partnership is not just about marketing—it’s about storytelling that resonates across generations.”
As part of this engagement, the agency will focus on building and executing 360° performance-driven campaigns that enhance the brand’s visibility across multiple digital platforms. Ranging from the consumer touchpoints to the ad creatives, the partnership seeks to make the most of each area for measurable results. Additionally, the agency’s proprietary tool, DecisionBoard.ai, will play a pivotal role in real-time analytics, ensuring agile and effective decision-making.