Disney Star unveils ad rates for SD and HD channels for IPL 2024

Disney Star has unveiled its advertising rates for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League on both SD and HD channels. This announcement coincides with ongoing discussions about a potential merger with Viacom18, owned by Reliance. Disney Star is proposing Rs 71 crore for co-presenting sponsorship and Rs 35 crore for associate sponsorship on HD channels. For SD channels, the broadcaster is seeking Rs 167 crore and Rs 83 crore for co-presenting and associate sponsorships, respectively.
Spot buy rates stand at Rs 12.8 lakh per 10 seconds for SD and Rs 5.45 lakh per 10 seconds for HD. Sources suggest that the combined ad rate for SD and HD for IPL 2024 is Rs 16.4 lakh, a slight increase from Rs 16 lakh in 2023. During IPL 2023, the broadcaster's asking rates for TV commercials were Rs 13.7 lakh per 10-second spot for SD channels and Rs 6.4 lakh per 10-second spot for HD channels. In 2022, it was Rs 14.5 lakh for a 10-second spot.
Meanwhile, Viacom18, set to continue airing IPL for free on JioCinema, has maintained its ad rates from the previous year. The platform is seeking Rs 200-250 per 10 seconds for mid-roll ads and Rs 250-300 per 10 seconds for pre-roll ads. The only change is a Rs 25 increase in the pre-roll ad rate compared to the previous year, starting from Rs 225. The spot rate for advertising on CTV is Rs 6.5 lakh per 10 seconds.