DoubleVerify launches tools for CTV advertisers

DoubleVerify (DV) announced the launch of new streaming TV solutions aimed at improving transparency, control, and efficiency for advertisers across connected TV (CTV) environments. The platform also revealed plans to integrate licensed IMDb data to strengthen its AI-based content classification capabilities, with additional features set to roll out in early 2026.
According to DV research, an estimated 15% of U.S. programmatic and private marketplace CTV deals are delivered outside the streaming video environment, such as on gaming or utility apps, leading to over $1 billion in misplaced ad spend per quarter.
To address this, the platform introduced two new offerings, Verified Streaming TV pre-bid segments and measurement, and ‘Do Not Air’ automation, to help advertisers ensure their ads appear in premium, brand-safe environments.
The Verified Streaming TV feature uses the platform’s AI-driven technology to confirm that campaigns appear in premium player environments across programmatic platforms.
The ‘Do Not Air’ automation, part of the platform’s authentic brand suitability solution, streamlines how advertisers enforce brand safety rules across streaming content. The new tool automates ‘Do Not Air’ list management, allowing advertisers to activate and maintain content exclusions programmatically.
Todd Randak, GM of CTV at DoubleVerify, said, “As streaming TV grows, advertisers are contending with new challenges, from opaque, resold inventory and questionable ad placements wasting billions in media spend, to a lack of automation that inhibits contextual alignment. Our new Streaming TV products directly address these pain points, giving advertisers the ability to verify media quality and maximise their investments across devices and platforms.”
Dave Morgan, Founder and CEO of Simulmedia, said, “Transparency in streaming has never been more critical. Advertisers need proof that their dollars are going toward premium, TV-like inventory, not hidden resells or low-quality placements. Offerings like Verified Streaming TV give the market the clarity and control it’s been missing.”
The platform also announced it is licensing data from IMDb to enhance its AI-based analysis of streaming TV content. The integration of IMDb data, including parental guides, ratings, and popularity insights, is expected to deliver a more precise contextual understanding of media environments.
David Goddard, SVP of Business Development at DoubleVerify, said, “As streaming TV continues to mature, the definition of media quality is becoming more sophisticated. We are excited to leverage data and insights from IMDb to enrich our AI-powered analysis with even more contextual signals.”
Nikki Santoro, CEO of IMDb, added, “IMDb licenses authoritative data and unique insights from our global audience of more than 250 million monthly visitors, powering content discovery and advanced analytics for businesses all over the world. We’re delighted that DoubleVerify has selected IMDb to power its new suite of products and help advertisers reach their target audiences.”
Both Verified Streaming TV and ‘Do Not Air’ automation are part of the platform’s Media AdVantage Platform, which integrates AI-driven verification, ad optimization, and campaign performance measurement to improve media quality and return on ad spend.