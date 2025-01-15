Dr. Bhaskar Das, media veteran and mentor, passes away

Dr. Bhaskar Das, a distinguished figure in India’s media and advertising industry, passed away on January 15 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Known for his visionary leadership, Dr. Das was instrumental in shaping the growth and direction of several media organisations, leaving behind an enduring legacy.
Dr. Das began his career in 1980 as a management trainee at Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL). Over the years, he rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming the President of BCCL, where he played an important role in driving the company’s financial growth. His efforts in streamlining advertising strategies and fostering business innovation left a significant mark on the organisation.
His leadership extended beyond corporate success, he cultivated an environment that encouraged collaboration and innovation, giving many individuals the opportunity to shine. Colleagues from across the industry remember him for his mentorship and ability to inspire others.
In a podcast with Gautam Shelar, Dr. Das shared insights on how he successfully convinced clients like Amul, Madura Garments, and Britannia. He recalled how, despite Amul’s initial reluctance, he used data-driven insights and a fresh approach to win their trust, ultimately securing a Rs 5 crore deal.
Dr. Das also made significant contributions to academia. He was a sought-after speaker at renowned institutions such as Harvard Business School, MIT, IIM, and MICA, where he shared his expertise on media, business strategy, and leadership. Additionally, he served as a professor at S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, where he helped shape future leaders in the media and entertainment sectors.
Beyond his corporate and educational achievements, Dr. Das was deeply committed to enhancing the media landscape. His legacy is one of excellence, mentorship, and leadership, influencing not only the organisations he led but also the broader media and advertising industry.
Dr. Das’s passing marks the end of an era in Indian media, but his contributions will continue to inspire across the industry for years to come.