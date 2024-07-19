Drools onboards Palak Tiwari as brand ambassador

Drools has joined hands with Palak Tiwari with the aim of elevating the brand's mission of promoting the importance of nutritious and wholesome food for pets, particularly among the Gen Z demographic.
Drools took to social media to reveal this collaboration, releasing a video on their Instagram page along with the official announcement. The video showcased Palak playfully engaging with her furry friends.
Expressing her excitement about this collaboration, Palak Tiwari said, “As someone who has grown up with pets, I understand the joy and responsibility that comes with being a pet parent. Ensuring that my pets receive the best nutrition is a top priority for me. Drools' commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious pet food resonates deeply with me. I am thrilled to partner with Drools and look forward to encouraging fellow Gen Z pet parents to prioritize their pets' health and well-being.”
“We are delighted to welcome Palak to the Drools family. Palak's vibrant energy, coupled with her genuine love for animals, makes her the perfect fit for our brand. She embodies the values of a responsible pet parent, and her influence among Gen Z will help us reach a broader audience. At Drools, our goal is to offer pet owners the best nutrition options, and with Palak’s support, we aim to raise awareness about the significance of pet nutrition,” said Dr. Shashank Sinha, CEO, Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd.