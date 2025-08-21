DS Group and WPP Media launch digital marketing playbook 'DCODE'

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), in partnership with WPP Media, has launched ‘DCODE - The Guide to Digital Marketing’, a playbook aimed at simplifying digital marketing practices for professionals and businesses.
According to the agency, the guide brings together academic frameworks and practical tools, covering areas such as paid media, social media, influencer marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO) and online reputation management (ORM). It is available for open access and is intended to serve a wide audience, including marketing teams, agencies, students and industry leaders.
According to the official release, the report comes at a time when India’s media and advertising industry is projected to grow by 7% in 2025, reaching Rs 1,64,137 crore, with digital advertising expected to expand by 11.5% and account for 60% of market share. Despite this rapid growth, the sector continues to face challenges of fragmentation, inconsistent methodologies, and inefficiencies, according to the organisers.
Speaking at the launch, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of DS Group, said, “In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, digital isn't merely an option; it's a strategic imperative for connecting with consumers and an increasingly important pillar of our outreach. Understanding the immense power and complexity of this ecosystem, it was clear we needed a comprehensive resource to navigate it effectively. We're thrilled to introduce DCODE, a ground-breaking playbook that captures the best practices to remain relevant and efficient, guiding everyone from marketers to digital enthusiasts. It represents a significant contribution to the industry, designed to empower professionals and agencies to optimize their digital strategies, drive efficiency, and achieve unparalleled marketing excellence. We believe this will truly be a legacy resource for the Indian marketing and media industry.”
Prasanth Kumar, CEO of WPP Media South Asia, added, “DCODE marks a significant leap in mastering the complexities of the digital landscape. Through our strategic collaboration with DS Group, WPP has harnessed its extensive expertise to co-create a playbook that redefines industry standards, empowering not only businesses but also every marketing enthusiast to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world.”
The playbook is expected to be regularly updated with new best practices to reflect changes in India’s evolving digital ecosystem.