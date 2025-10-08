WPP’s EssenceMediacom retains media mandate for Bayer Consumer Health

WPP Media has announced that EssenceMediacom will continue to handle the integrated media mandate for Bayer Consumer Health across South Asia, following a global review.
The renewed partnership, according to the agency, builds on an existing foundation of collaboration and performance, with a stronger focus on AI, automation, and data-driven insights to support the brand’s growth in the region.
Under the extended mandate, the agency will work with the brand to enhance consumer engagement, improve media efficiency, and integrate digital and e-commerce initiatives to achieve greater business impact.
Speaking about the partnership, Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Health Division, India, said, “Our partnership with WPP Media has consistently evolved to align with the changing consumer and media landscape. As we expand our footprint across South Asia, our focus will be on future-ready media innovations that deepen consumer understanding and strengthen our brands’ role in everyday self-care.”
Navin Khemka, President - Client Solutions at WPP Media South Asia, added, “We cherish our longstanding partnership with Bayer Consumer Health. Across South Asia, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, we remain committed to harnessing AI, data, and technology to deliver future-ready campaigns that strengthen consumer connections and drive measurable business growth.”