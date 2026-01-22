Eternal board accepts Deepinder Goyal's resignation as Group CEO

Eternal said its board has accepted the resignation of Deepinder Goyal as the Group CEO, effective at the close of business on February 1.
As per the media reports, the board has recommended Goyal’s appointment as Vice Chairman and Director for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval.
The company said Albinder Singh Dhindsa, currently Chief Executive Officer of Blinkit, will take over as Eternal’s Chief Executive Officer from February 1.
Goyal had proposed his resignation letter shared on his LinkedIn, on January 21.
“Today, I am going to step away from the Group CEO role, and subject to shareholders’ approval, will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman,” Goyal wrote.
Explaining the decision, Goyal said he has recently been drawn to exploring higher-risk ideas that are better pursued outside a public company. “These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal,” he said, adding that the company should remain “focused and disciplined” within its existing business scope.
He said his long-term involvement with the company will continue. He added that his role in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, and governance will remain unchanged, while operational control will now rest with Dhindsa.