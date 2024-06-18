Etude names Palak Tiwari as its first Indian brand ambassador

Palak Tiwari commented on her appointment and said, "I'm thrilled to become a brand ambassador for Etude. Being part of a brand that empowers people to embrace their uniqueness is incredibly exciting, and I can't wait to embark on this journey with Etude. I absolutely adore Etude's Water Tints & Fixing Tints! They're my go-to because of their versatility. Not only do they add a pop of color to my lips, but I also love using them as blush and even eyeshadow for a coordinated look."
"Etude is doing exceptionally well in the Indian market. Etude, a popular K-beauty brand, particularly resonates with Gen Z due to its youthful, vibrant, and cute packaging. Welcoming Palak Tiwari as Etude's Brand Ambassador reflects our commitment to connecting with our target audience. Palak's youthful energy and relatable persona make her a perfect fit for representing Etude's Gen Z-centric image in India. We believe her endorsement will further enhance the brand's appeal and visibility among Indian consumers, especially the younger demographic," said Paul Lee, Managing Director and Country Head of Amorepacific India.
"Etude's decision to choose an Indian Brand Ambassador reflects our commitment to connecting with the diverse Indian consumer base. We are incredibly excited to have Palak Tiwari join the Etude family as our brand ambassador in India. We can't wait to see Palak Tiwari bring Etude's fun and creative spirit to life," said Mini Sood Banerjee, Marketing Head & Assistant Director at Amorepacific India.
‘’Palak's endorsement can help Etude penetrate new demographics and increase brand awareness among Indian consumers. We believe she will inspire our customers to explore and express their unique beauty," said Joel Ju Hyeon Park, Brand Manager at Etude India.