Ex-Swiggy Sneha John joins Pincode

Sneha John has joined Pincode as the Director of Brand. Pincode is a hyper-local shopping app developed on the ONDC platform.
Before joining Pincode, John was the Director of Marketing at Swiggy. She spent six years in different capacities at Swiggy, joining in 2017.
Additionally, John has also held positions as a Sr. Marketing Manager at The Hindu and as a Sr. Manager of Media Marketing at HT Media Group. A chemical engineering graduate from Vellore Institute of Technology, she pursued a postgraduate program in management specializing in marketing at The Indian School of Business.