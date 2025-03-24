Fanoz announces Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador

Sports engagement platform Fanoz has announced cricketer Ajinkya Rahane as its brand ambassador ahead of IPL 2025. Rahane, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will be associated with the company as it looks to expand its presence in the fan engagement space.
Rahane, speaking about his association with the platform, said, "I am thrilled to join Fanoz as its brand ambassador, especially at such an exciting time for cricket fans. Fanoz is redefining how players and fans connect, creating experiences that go beyond just watching the game. I look forward to being part of this journey and engaging with cricket enthusiasts in a more personal and meaningful way through such platforms."
Co-founder and CEO Swapnil Manish stated, "There are two hearts of the sports ecosystem: the athlete and the fan. While the industry has focused on players, fans have not received their due, often being reduced to mere spectators. Fanoz is here to change that. With Ajinkya joining us, we have a leader who embodies the spirit of the game and understands the power of fan engagement."
Co-founder and COO Anuradha Sinha added, "Ajinkya is the perfect ambassador for Fanoz - not just because of his cricketing excellence, but because he represents the values of sportsmanship, integrity, and fan connection. Together, we are bringing fans into the heart of the action."
Rahane’s association with the platform comes as sports engagement companies increasingly look to leverage well-known athletes to build credibility and connect with their audience.
