Fastrack launches watch collection inspired by contemporary music & street Style

Fastrack has launched a new collection called ‘Groove’, inspired by modern music culture. The brand said the line draws from elements such as music tempos, disco lights, hardware, and nightlife aesthetics to create a series of timepieces aimed at celebrating creativity and individuality.
The campaign centres around the message “Funk The Algorithm, I’ll Go Rhythm,” encouraging young consumers to move beyond algorithm-driven trends and embrace originality. According to Fastrack, the collection and its accompanying campaign are a nod to the growing interest in self-expression and discovery through music and fashion.
To launch the initiative, Fastrack partnered with Crab Culture, an experimental music collective which spotlights emerging talent in India. The collaboration features artists such as The Yellow Diary, Reble, Gandhar, Feni, and Dhanji, performers with diverse styles ranging from alternative rock to hip-hop and regional fusion. Originating from cities including Pune, Ahmedabad and Shillong, the artists created original music in unconventional locations like elevators, amusement parks, and bookstores.
The campaign has gained traction online, with more than 30 influencers, including DJs and musicians, participating by sharing content related to the Groove collection across social media platforms. Fastrack said the activation aims to highlight voices outside traditional algorithms and algorithmic curation, positioning music as both muse and medium.
Speaking about ‘Groove,’ Danny Jacob, Head of Marketing, Fastrack Watches, said,
“For our young-at-heart audience who value authenticity, we wanted our first drop of the year to feel fresh and unexpected. We drew inspiration from the emerging music culture in India — one that’s breaking the rules and bringing novel ideas to the forefront, like Crab Culture. Groove isn’t just a collection or campaign; it’s a movement that celebrates creativity and individuality in every form.”
Fastrack Groove is available now at Fastrack stores, online at www.fastrack.in, and at Titan World and authorised dealers nationwide.