FMCG brands adjust prices to support kirana stores

Parle-G’s ₹10 packets may soon vanish from quick commerce platforms as consumer goods firms adjust their strategies to balance neighbourhood store sales with evolving consumer habits.
According to reports, Companies like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Parle Products, and Adani Wilmar are introducing packs tailored to quick commerce platforms, a move executives think will gain traction as the segment grows. Quick commerce has faced criticism from general trade, which accuses these platforms of employing predatory pricing and undermining local businesses.
Parle Products has rolled out packs of brands such as Parle-G, Hide & Seek, Krack Jack, and Monaco priced between ₹50-100 for quick commerce. Small biscuit packs priced up to ₹30 will remain exclusive to kiranas, while large retail chains like Reliance and DMart will sell packs priced ₹120-150.
ITC has followed suit, launching specific quick commerce packs for products such as Engage perfume, Savlon handwash, and Mangaldeep incense sticks.
Adani Wilmar, plans to launch a separate brand for quick commerce, including cooking oils and staples like pulses. These products will be priced slightly higher than those sold in kiranas to reflect the purchasing behaviour of quick commerce users, who typically make higher-value purchases.
Hindustan Unilever, has also begun offering separate packs for quick commerce to cater to the growing segment.
Rapid growth of quick commerce
Quick commerce, initially a platform for last-minute grocery and small-item purchases, is now one of the fastest-growing sales channels, often at the expense of kirana stores. According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, quick commerce’s contribution to e-commerce sales for consumer goods firms nearly doubled in 2024, reaching 35-40%.
A report by Datum Intelligence in November revealed that over 82% of surveyed buyers had shifted at least a quarter of their kirana purchases to quick commerce platforms, with 5% abandoning neighbourhood outlets entirely. Consumers are increasingly using these platforms for bulk monthly purchases, a trend previously associated with larger retail chains.
As quick commerce platforms expand, firms are striving to strike a balance between capitalising on the growing segment and maintaining support for traditional retail channels.