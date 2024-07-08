FSSAI mandates packaged foods to feature bold & large-print labels for salt, sugar & fat

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved changes to nutritional information labelling on packaged food items, as reported by PTI. According to an official statement, FSSAI has endorsed a proposal to display nutritional details such as total sugar, salt, and saturated fat in bold and larger font sizes on labels of packaged food products.
This amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, was ratified during the 44th meeting of the Food Authority, chaired by Apurva Chandra, Chairperson of FSSAI. The primary objective of these changes is to empower consumers by enhancing the visibility and clarity of nutritional information, enabling them to make informed and healthier choices.
In addition to the enhanced font size for sugar, salt, and saturated fat content, the revised regulations will also emphasise the percentage (%) contribution to Recommended Dietary Allowances (RDAs) per serving. This aligns with existing FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, which specify requirements for indicating serving sizes and nutritional information on food labels.
The draft notification for these amendments will soon be published to solicit feedback and objections from stakeholders.