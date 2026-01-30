Galderma announces Geetika Saxena as Head of Digital Strategy

Galderma India has announced the appointment of Geetika Saxena as Head of Digital Strategy.
Saxena has more than a decade of experience across FMCG and consumer businesses, with a focus on digital transformation, performance marketing, direct-to-consumer initiatives and media strategy.
Before joining her new role, Saxena held leadership roles at global companies. Most recently, she worked with The LEGO Group across India and Emerging Asia, where she was responsible for full-funnel strategies spanning paid, owned, earned and shared media.
Her role included media planning, performance marketing, advocacy and multi-market D2C and quick-commerce initiatives across e-commerce and emerging digital channels.
Commenting on her new role, Geetika Saxena said, “I strongly believe that thoughts become things. What we envision, invest in, and commit to consistently are what ultimately shape brands, teams, and outcomes. I am a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, and I believe that only a happy team can deliver phenomenal results.”
In her new role, Saxena will be responsible for India’s digital strategy, including insight-led planning and product and consumer-focused innovation. She will work on strengthening digital capabilities as the company expands its focus on digital platforms and talent.