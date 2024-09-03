Geetanjali Homestate announces Manushi Chhillar as its brand ambassador

Geetanjali Homestate announced Manushi Chhillar as their brand ambassador.
While speaking on this occasion, Geetanjali Homestate’s Founder, Sunil Sisodiya, expressed his excitement about this collaboration and said “We are glad to welcome Manushi Chhillar to the Geetanjali Homestate family. Her journey from being a Miss World to a celebrated actress mirrors the values of hard work, dedication, and pursuit of excellence that make the core of our business. We believe her association with Geetanjali Homestate will help us connect deeper with our clients and further strengthen the position of our brand as a leader in the real estate market."
Manushi Chhillar has expressed her views on the partnership, saying, "I am honoured to be associated with Geetanjali Homestate—a brand that has come to be recognized for its benchmarks in the real estate industry. The commitment of the company toward quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction is indeed inspiring. I am happy and proud to represent the brand, which is not only offering properties but also assisting people in fulfilling their dream of owning a home. Together, we intend to set a new benchmark for real estate in India."
Manushi Chhillar will be the face of a series of marketing campaigns that showcase the portfolio of real estate projects at Geetanjali Homestate. These campaigns will spread across digital, print, and broadcast media.