Grey leaves AKQA, joins Ogilvy in WPP realignment

WPP has moved creative agency Grey from under the AKQA Group to report directly to Ogilvy, in a structural shift signalling a further streamlining of the holding company’s operations. According to reports, the move, confirmed in an internal memo and subsequent statements, repositions Grey under the leadership of Ogilvy Global CEO Devika Bulchandani, with Grey CEO Laura Maness now reporting directly to her.

Despite the realignment, Grey will continue to operate as an independent, standalone agency within the Ogilvy network. Leadership across both agencies stressed that the shift does not constitute a merger but rather a change in financial reporting lines.

“Grey will remain a standalone agency brand that will continue independently serving its clients with the same dedication and expertise they’ve come to expect,” Bulchandani said in a note to staff.

A WPP insider said in a media report that the two agencies had developed distinct momentum individually, making the arrival of a new global CEO at AKQA a timely moment to reassess the structure best suited to serve client needs.

The move effectively ends a merger that was first announced in 2020 but never fully integrated. Grey and AKQA had little operational overlap, Grey with its brand-building creative legacy, and AKQA with its roots in digital design and technology. A WPP spokesperson said the shift allows both agencies to focus on their core strengths.

The decision comes as AKQA’s founding CEO, Ajaz Ahmed, exits the company and launches a new agency, Studio.One, joined by a number of former senior AKQA executives. AKQA is now in the process of finding a successor, a context that likely influenced WPP’s timing in redefining Grey’s placement.

Grey’s repositioning also occurs amid broader changes at WPP. The holding company is dismantling its GroupM media entity in favour of a unified WPP Media structure, and continues to push towards a leaner, more profitable model under CEO Mark Read. The group’s share price has shown modest recovery in recent weeks, though industry observers suggest that expected job cuts, including at GroupM and potentially at Grey, may be fuelling short-term gains.

Ogilvy, by contrast, appears largely untouched by recent internal consolidations, apart from now assuming oversight of Grey. Ogilvy UK CEO James Murphy, who also heads WPP-owned New Commercial Arts, will now play a more prominent role across the expanded Ogilvy-Grey ecosystem.

A recent report showed Grey London employing 176 staff and managing £49 million in billings, a far cry from its heyday under former leaders such as Jim Heekin, David Patton, Chris Hirst, and high-profile creatives Tor Myhren and Nils Leonard.

Yet, despite the repositioning, questions remain. Chairman Philip Jansen, formerly CEO of BT, has yet to publicly comment on the strategic changes. The leaks preceding official announcements have also drawn scrutiny over WPP’s internal communications and leadership transparency.

As WPP continues to reshape its structure, the cost of consolidation, both in terms of talent and client relationships, may become clearer in the months ahead.