Gujarat Titans name Mayank Dayal as Head of Marketing

Gujarat Titans have appointed Mayank Dayal as their new head of marketing ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In this role, he will oversee the franchise’s marketing strategies, fan engagement initiatives, digital presence, and brand partnerships.
He shared the development on LinkedIn, expressing gratitude to Rajesh Kaul, Neville Bastawalla, and Vaibhav Chib for their mentorship and said, "A heartfelt thank you to Rajesh Kaul, who has been an unwavering mentor and guide. To Neville Bastawalla and Vaibhav Chib, thank you for your support, leadership, and for making the ride so fulfilling. To every friend, colleague, and teammate I’ve worked with—thank you for making this journey not just meaningful, but fun. Sony Sports Network has been more than just a workplace; it’s been a home where I grew, both professionally and personally. But as one chapter closes, another one begins."
Dayal joins Gujarat Titans after nearly seven years at Sony Sports Network, where he played a role in marketing efforts for sporting properties, including WWE, UEFA Champions League, Australian Open, Tokyo Olympics, and international cricket tournaments.
Before his tenure at Sony Sports Network, Dayal was associated with DDB Mudra Group, where he worked on brand strategy and advertising campaigns for clients across various industries. His experience in marketing, consumer engagement, and brand-building will now be directed toward strengthening Gujarat Titans' presence in the IPL.