Wunderman Thompson's Harsh Shah becomes the Managing Partner at VML

VML has appointed Harsh Shah as the Managing Partner as per reports. Shah served as the Chief Digital Officer at Wunderman Thompson South Asia in January 2023.
This comes after WPP announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R into the joint entity that is now called VML.
Before joining Wunderman Thompson, Shah was with Dentsu Creative as President – West, and led operations, revenue, people and culture for Dentsu Webchutney, and regional business for Dentsu Creative. He has been associated with Dentsu Webchutney for nearly five-and-a-half years before the network announced the consolidation of its creative arm.
He was also with Reliance Broadcast Network for one and a half years starting September 2016, as Senior Manager- Digital Marketing and later as Network Digital Lead. Before that, he was the Chief Manager- Digital Marketing at Abbott Healthcare for six months.
Recently, it was announced that Babita Baruah will be the Chief Executive Officer and Saurabh Saksena will be the President of VML India.
Meanwhile, Shamsuddin Jasani announced that he will be stepping down from the role of CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia.