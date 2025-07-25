HashFame launches brand interest signals to track real-time creator demand

HashFame, a networking platform for marketers and creators, has introduced Brand Interest Signals, a new feature aimed at providing Talent Management Agencies with greater visibility into real-time brand interest around the creators they manage.
The feature enables agencies to track which of their creators are drawing attention from brands across categories, using a dedicated dashboard to organise and follow up on interest signals. This launch comes in response to what HashFame describes as a fragmented talent management landscape, where many agencies still rely on spreadsheets and informal outreach.
Brand Interest Signals is designed to highlight pre-campaign demand, a metric the company considers an early indicator of creator value, rather than depending solely on campaign performance or self-reported metrics.
“If you look at the talent management landscape in India, only about 5 percent of agencies are operating at a scale where they can afford to build their own tech to manage talent. But what about the remaining 95 percent? These are highly capable teams managing incredible creators, but often running operations through spreadsheets, WhatsApp chats, and guesswork. That’s where HashFame is quietly stepping in,” said Anirudh Sridharan, Co-Founder and Head of Product at HashFame.
“With Brand Interest Signals, we’re helping these agencies finally see what’s been invisible for too long. Talent managers can now understand who’s visiting their creators, who’s showing interest, and which profiles are generating brand signals in real time. It’s not about more leads, it’s about intelligent visibility and control. We’re building the infrastructure for the majority of this industry, not just the top few,” Sridharan added.