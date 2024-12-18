Havas makes public debut on stock markets following Vivendi demerger

Global communications group Havas has officially become an independent publicly traded entity after debuting on multiple stock exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam, and Euronext Growth (Paris) on December 16.
Previously owned by Vivendi, Havas has now separated from its parent company following approval by Yannick Bolloré, who also authorised the spin-off of sister companies Canal+ and the Louis Hachette Group. This marks the end of its time under Vivendi's management, which began with Vivendi’s acquisition of the agency in 2017.
The separation followed a decision by Vivendi's supervisory board last year to explore the possibility of a company split in an effort to unlock the full potential of the companies involved. The demerger was overwhelmingly supported by Vivendi shareholders, with 97.61% backing the distribution of shares of Havas NV, alongside similarly high approval ratings for Canal+ and Louis Hachette Group's demergers.
With this shift, Canal+, Havas, and Lagardère now operate as three distinct entities. Bolloré, who owns approximately 30% of Havas, will continue as the company’s chairman.
Havas’s transformation comes at a time of increased consolidation in the advertising industry, following Omnicom’s $13.25 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group. Havas’s growth strategy includes expanding its portfolio, with more than 10 acquisitions in 2024 alone, including UK-based social media agency Wilderness and B2B firm Ledger Bennett.
Havas’s listing will see it join other global advertising networks such as Publicis Groupe, WPP, and Japan’s Dentsu, as competition for advertising budgets intensifies.