HELL Energy Drink to partner with Punjab Kings starting 2026

HELL Energy Drink has announced a three-season partnership with the Punjab Kings, naming the company the IPL franchise’s Official Energy Drink Partner beginning with the 2026 season.
Under the agreement, the brand logo will appear on the back of players’ helmets and caps. The partnership also includes visibility across hydration setups and promotional activities aimed at engaging fans.
The alliance will extend to grassroots cricket programs in Punjab to support emerging players and strengthen local talent pathways.
Speaking on the partnership, Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, HELL-ENERGY PRIVATE LIMITED, said, “HELL Energy Drink and cricket share the same spirit of intensity, endurance, and excitement. We are thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings, a team that embodies the fearless energy and drive that define HELL Energy Drink. This is more than a sponsorship; it reflects our shared passion for performance and the unstoppable spirit of cricket.”
Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, added, “We are delighted to partner with HELL Energy Drink for the upcoming season. This collaboration will open new opportunities for young and upcoming players in the region through our talent hunt program, and will create strong value and growth for both brands.”
Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer, Punjab Kings, added, “Our long-term strategic alliance with HELL Energy Drink goes far beyond a commercial partnership. It reflects a shared vision and synergy that supports our ambitions. We firmly believe that this collaboration will significantly elevate our brand presence while also resonating deeply with our fans.”