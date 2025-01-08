IAS launches AI-driven Total Media Performance solution for advertisers

Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimisation platform, announced the launch of its AI-driven Total Media Performance (TMP) solution. TMP enables advertisers to achieve campaign outcomes by integrating the platform's media quality signals with in-flight optimisation.
Leveraging responsible and artificial intelligence (AI) models to align media quality with cost and outcomes, it enables advertisers to drive ad effectiveness through quality path optimisation with end-to-end transparency across the programmatic supply chain.
“The launch of TMP marks a significant evolution for IAS as we expand beyond media efficiency and brand protection to deliver a unified marketing performance solution,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “We’re uniquely positioned to help advertisers unlock data to transform media quality insights into actionable, revenue-driving strategies and achieve superior results across the increasingly fragmented digital media ecosystem.”
With Total Media Performance, global advertisers can now:
-
Boost Outcomes: IAS pre-bid protection delivers ROI by prioritising quality media that drives outcomes and protection of brand equity in one cohesive solution. Advertisers can sync quality protection across DSPs for operational efficiency.
-
Gain Greater Transparency: TMP drives ROI by combining media quality and cost insights with IAS’s quality path optimisation. Advertisers are empowered with supply chain transparency to optimise the efficient media for outcomes.
-
Automate In-Flight: Dynamic Performance Profiles enable advertisers to maximise reach and performance and automatically adjust campaigns mid-flight with dynamic, privacy-safe contextual targeting.
“With TMP, IAS can now equip advertisers with advanced tools to maximize their media investments, driving both efficiency and exceptional outcomes,” said Srishti Gupta, CPO of IAS. “We are committed to evolving TMP to meet advertisers’ needs, helping them reduce media waste, drive superior performance, and safeguard brand equity in the evolving media landscape.”