92% Indian marketing & PR teams use AI for content creation: Report

India’s communications and marketing industry is adopting artificial intelligence at a rapid pace, with 92% of teams already using AI for content creation, according to AI Adoption Among PR Professionals in Asia 2025, a study by One Asia Communications (OAC). However, the report finds that this high usage is not matched by organisational preparedness, highlighting a significant ‘readiness gap’ as the sector enters the Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) era.
India ranks among the most optimistic markets in Asia for AI, yet most organisations lack the tools, guidelines and infrastructure required to use it strategically. The study shows that while interest and experimentation are strong, particularly within smaller teams, structural readiness remains limited.
Key India-specific findings include 68% of respondents viewing AI as a positive force. 75% of smaller organisations (<200 employees) rely on free tools and experiment without an AI strategy, while only 29% of larger organisations have comprehensive AI guidelines. Skills gaps range from 32% to 67% and budget constraints range from 25% to 50%. Investments in proprietary AI models, GEO-friendly content and advanced monitoring remain low
OAC describes this contrast as India’s emerging ‘GEO gap’, high adoption but low optimisation for a future where generative engines influence how audiences discover brands.
Explaining the shift, Ong Hock Chuan, Managing Partner of Maverick Indonesia and a founding member of the OAC network, said, “If your brand does not exist in the generative ecosystem, it may not exist at all. Communicators must design for discoverability, not just visibility.”
Though 50%-58% of Indian respondents already recognise AI-powered search as a driver of brand reputation, few organisations have begun preparing content or strategy for generative engines.
The report also notes that AI is reshaping the communicator’s role. More than 80% of Indian teams now use AI for research, insights and audience interpretation-exceeding the Asian average and indicating a shift toward more strategic work.
Siwon Hahm, Chairperson of One Asia Communications and CEO of Hahm Partners, said, “AI is transforming communicators into insight generators and trust builders. We are moving from doing the work to directing how technology supports human understanding and truth.”
According to the findings, smaller firms are using AI mainly to scale content and speed up research, while larger organisations are applying AI to crisis planning, predictive analysis and campaign design. Professionals across organisations expect AI to reshape PR work within five years.
Chetan Mahajan, Founder and CEO of The Mavericks, OAC’s India partner, said, “GEO represents the single biggest growth opportunity for India’s integrated marketing communications industry. When communication becomes AI discoverable, personalised and anchored in ethical clarity, PR does not become less relevant. It becomes even more essential. However, while there is tremendous excitement around AI in India, our preparedness and investment in proprietary AI capabilities are not keeping pace. The organisations that close this GEO gap fastest will shape the next era of influence.”