How India’s multi-platform entertainment drives revenue, reach, and loyalty

India’s media and entertainment ecosystem is undergoing a massive transformation, with multi-platform consumption and new revenue streams redefining how audiences engage with content. From cinema halls to music platforms to digital apps, every player is competing for viewers’ time, attention, and wallet share. The rise of streaming, short-form content, and immersive experiences has blurred the lines between traditional and digital media.
Understanding audience behavior and platform strengths has never been more critical.
Cinema has shown remarkable resilience despite these disruptions. Even with the rise of television, DVDs, and OTT platforms, theatrical releases continue to draw audiences seeking immersive experiences. The pandemic temporarily disrupted supply chains, forcing studios to explore streaming platforms, but audiences’ appetite for communal viewing remains strong. The theatrical model has adapted, with faster window releases and premiumisation strategies creating additional revenue streams.
Kamal Gianchandani, CEO - PVR INOX Pictures Limited & President - Multiplex Association of India (MAI), explained, "Audiences differentiate the theatrical experience. The same content on a screen is a different experience when watched in a communal, immersive setting. Context matters, and each medium must play to its strength."
In music and digital content, India’s growing middle class and disposable income are driving both device adoption and willingness to pay for experiences. Micro-payments and subscriptions reflect a cultural shift where consumers value access to meaningful content. Globally, Indian media companies are now competing with Korean dramas, Brazilian gaming creators, and micro-drama formats from China, emphasising that opportunity exists beyond borders.
Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India Ltd., said, "Music is the lowest bandwidth business in the media ecosystem. Technologies and platforms evolve, but content remains king. Parents today are willing to pay small amounts for digital experiences for their kids. This gives confidence that consumers will pay for meaningful content."
Advertising and monetisation are evolving alongside content. Brands are moving beyond generic exposure to targeting specific audience segments and creating “moments” that drive both attention and business outcomes. Television, OTT, and connected TV each serve distinct needs, and advertisers are following the audience wherever they go.
Mahesh Shetty, Head of Revenue - Entertainment, JioStar, emphasised, "Consumers choose what they love on the most convenient platform. Advertisers follow the audience. Large screen or small, linear or connected TV, our proposition remains strong."
In this fragmented ecosystem, brand-building requires a balance of attention, memory, and response. Marketers can no longer rely solely on performance metrics; understanding how campaigns impact the mind and create lasting memory structures is the next frontier.
Subscription revenue, advertising, and innovative content strategies will together define success in India’s multi-platform entertainment landscape.
Sweta Jhunjhunwala, Head of Large Partner Solutions & Channel Partnerships, Google India, said, "Competition today is global, but so is the opportunity. Advertisers no longer just buy a container; they buy a moment. You can create a product based on audience context, and technology allows you to reach audiences beyond India."
Reflecting on modern brand strategies, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media, said, "The days of spray and pray are over. Brands need to focus on attention, memory, and response. Performance marketing is great for measurable actions, but building long-term brand equity requires understanding how consumers perceive and remember your content across platforms."
Across theatres, music, and digital platforms, the principles remain consistent: understand your audience, leverage platform strengths, and differentiate content. In a fragmented and competitive landscape, attention, experience, and monetisation strategies will define the future of India’s multi-platform entertainment ecosystem.