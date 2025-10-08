Influencer-led short videos achieve 53% effectiveness for awareness: Report

AnyMind Group, a business process-as-a-service company focused on marketing, e-commerce, and digital transformation, has released its India Digital Landscape 2025 report, examining trends in consumer behavior across India’s digital ecosystem.
The report combines analytics from AnyMind Group’s proprietary platforms — AnyTag (influencer marketing), AnyDigital (digital marketing), POKKT (mobile marketing), and AnyX (e-commerce) — with survey data collected through InQognito from major metropolitan areas in India. It aims to provide insights into how consumers discover, consider, and purchase products across multiple digital channels.
Key findings:
Social media and in-game advertisements generate the highest consumer awareness, with in-game ads noticed by 43% of respondents.
Influencer-led short videos perform strongly for brand recall and storytelling, achieving 53% effectiveness for awareness creation.
Video ads are the most effective for driving conversions, preferred by 31% of surveyed consumers at the point of purchase.
Rich media interstitials deliver the highest click-through rate (CTR) at 8%, compared with banner ads, which recorded less than 2% CTR.
In influencer marketing, entertainment is the leading vertical, followed by lifestyle/home living and beauty in terms of consumer engagement.
Aditya Aima, Managing Director of Growth Markets and Co-MD of India and MENA at AnyMind Group, said, “The Indian digital order is no longer linear. It’s a dynamic, ever-shifting dance across influencers, mobile platforms, and e-commerce. Brands that harness authentic voices and data-driven creativity will drive the next wave of brand-consumer connections in this new landscape. Our report arms marketers with the evidence, context, and clarity to move with confidence.”
The India Digital Landscape 2025 report is part of AnyMind Group’s series of regional analyses, which also cover Southeast Asia and the Middle East, offering insights for brands and agencies seeking to navigate the mobile-first, connected consumer environment.