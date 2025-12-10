IPL brand values drop 20% in 2025; MI reclaims top spot

The Indian Premier League’s overall brand ecosystem value declined 20% in 2025, falling to $9.6 billion from $12 billion a year earlier, according to Brand Finance’s annual valuation report. The consultancy attributed the drop to geopolitical disruptions, uncertainty surrounding the mega-auction, and widespread squad reshuffles that affected team stability and on-field performances across the season.
Mumbai Indians emerged as the most valuable franchise at $108 million, despite a 9% dip from last year. A late-season recovery, a strong fan base and robust commercial partnerships enabled the team to regain the top spot it had lost to Chennai Super Kings in 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru rose to second place with a valuation of $105 million, down 10% but buoyed by securing their first IPL title after 18 seasons. Chennai Super Kings slipped to third with a valuation of $93 million, a 24% decline following a last-place league finish and ongoing uncertainties around leadership and team combinations.
Kolkata Knight Riders ranked fourth at $74 million, a 33% fall after failing to build on their 2024 championship run. Gujarat Titans moved up to fifth at $70 million, aided by targeted auction decisions and a stable core around Shubman Gill. Punjab Kings climbed to sixth with a valuation of $66 million, a modest decline despite topping the league table and strengthening their commercial position. Lucknow Super Giants rose to seventh at $59 million, while Delhi Capitals fell to eighth with the same valuation following a 26% drop.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals completed the rankings at ninth and tenth with valuations of $56 million and $53 million respectively, both posting significant declines as inconsistent performances, squad instability and venue changes limited their value creation in the 2025 season.