JioStar launches influencer marketing platform, JioStarverse

As influencer marketing becomes increasingly focused on measurable outcomes and return on investment, JioStar has introduced JioStarverse, a data-oriented influencer marketing platform aimed at supporting brands and agencies in navigating the evolving creator economy.
The platform is expected to bring together over 500 influencers from JioStar’s talent network across various content genres. According to the company, JioStarverse will offer tools to track marketing metrics, engagement trends, and content performance, with the goal of enabling more targeted and data-informed collaborations.
“The influencer marketing landscape has moved far beyond just reach and impressions. Today, marketers are looking for authenticity, brand relevance and a clear link to business impact. Our aim with JioStarverse, is to deliver exactly that. The platform’s AI-led insights, precision targeting and campaign optimisation capabilities align perfectly with our goal of offering smarter, scalable, and accountable influencer solutions to brands. JioStar is home to iconic characters who are influencers both on and off screens, and this association gives us better visibility into our deep talent pool, allowing us to design more informed, impactful, and brand-relevant campaigns,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Revenue, Entertainment and International, JioStar.
With increasing demand for precision and transparency in influencer marketing, the platfom has been positioned as a platform that facilitates talent discovery, performance tracking, and audience analysis. It is designed to support data-informed campaigns and provide tools to assess campaign outcomes more effectively.
The collaboration with JioStarverse is intended to provide brands with tools to align influencer selection with campaign goals, monitor real-time performance metrics, and gather insights to inform future planning. The platform aims to support decision-making across a range of creator partnerships, from niche influencers to high-profile talent.
The platform, powered by Qoruz, integrates with JioStar’s talent and content ecosystem, providing media planners, brand marketers, and ad sales teams with tools to optimise influencer-led campaigns.