Kerala court summons Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna over misleading ads

A Magistrate court in Kerala has summoned Patanjali Ayurved's Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to appear on June 3 regarding a case of publishing misleading advertisements in English and Malayalam newspapers. This directive was issued by the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court in Kozhikode.
The drugs control department lodged a complaint against Divya Pharmacy, the marketer of Patanjali's products, under Section 3 of The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which forbids advertisements of certain drugs for specific diseases and disorders.
The allegations claim that misleading ads promoted the 'Divya Lipdom' tablet by Divya Pharmacy, suggesting it reduces abnormal cholesterol and fat levels while improving fat metabolism. Another product, 'Nutrella Diabetic Care' by Patanjali Ayurved, allegedly claimed to manage blood sugar levels and body weight.
The action was initiated by Kerala's drugs control department following a petition by Dr. KV Babu, an ophthalmologist from Kannur, on September 30 of the previous year, highlighting misleading newspaper advertisements. Following the complaint, 29 cases were reportedly filed, including four in Kozhikode, with the court in Kozhikode now hearing the first case.
Patanjali Ayurved recently faced scrutiny from the Supreme Court over objectionable and misleading advertisements about its Ayurvedic products. Additionally, the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on a petition by several doctors' associations against Ramdev for allegedly claiming that 'Coronil' is a cure for COVID-19, not just an immunity booster. This petition is part of a 2021 lawsuit by doctors' associations against Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurved, seeking interim relief to remove such claims from various media platforms.