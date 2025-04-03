Lohia Auto rebrands as Zuperia Auto, expands EV offerings with Youdha

Lohia Auto, a long-standing player in India's electric vehicle sector, has transitioned to Zuperia Auto Private Limited (ZAPL). The company is introducing a new brand, Youdha, aimed at expanding its presence in the electric three-wheeler market while continuing to operate under the Lohia brand. The shift represents a strategic move to broaden its reach in the growing EV sector, focusing on accessibility for mobility entrepreneurs, fleet operators, and independent drivers.
Ayush Lohia, Director Zuperia Auto Pvt. Ltd, which will produce & sell products under the legacy “Lohia” brand and the new “Youdha” brand, stated that this transformation marks a bold move toward redefining India’s electric mobility landscape. “Lohia has always been a brand of innovation and empowerment. With Youdha, we are scaling this mission to reach a much wider audience. Our vision is not just to sell EVs but to build a brand that embodies ambition, dignity, and success. Youdha is more than just a vehicle, it is a trusted partner for those striving for a better tomorrow.” He further added
With the launch of Youdha, the brand is expanding its vision beyond premium EV offerings to create an aspirational, mass-market brand that resonates with India’s young, ambitious, and hardworking individuals.
“This transition goes beyond a name change; it is a strategic repositioning that connects emotionally with consumers. Unlike traditional branding exercises, Youdha is designed to stand as a symbol of empowerment and progress, ensuring that users don’t just own a vehicle but become part of a movement that champions financial success, environmental sustainability, and self- reliance” disclosed Lohia
The name 'Youdha,' derived from the Sanskrit word Yodha (warrior), signifies resilience, strength, and determination.
The 'Youdha' logo incorporates elements that represent the brand’s association with electric mobility. Its design, inspired by a warrior’s shield, includes a central ‘Y’ and an outline resembling an electric charging socket, signifying its connection to sustainable transportation. The structure also reflects the form of a three-wheeler, aligning with the product it represents. The design combines contemporary and cultural influences, establishing Youdha within the electric vehicle sector.
Youdha enters the market as India’s EV sector expands, driven by government policies, growing consumer awareness, and the push for sustainable transport. The brand seeks to redefine the three-wheeler EV space by prioritising user experience alongside efficiency. Rather than focusing solely on vehicle functionality, Youdha aims to create a brand identity that resonates with users.
With its branding approach, messaging, and market strategy, the brand intends to build a strong connection with its audience.