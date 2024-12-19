Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for Complan

Lowe Lintas has been awarded the creative mandate for Complan after a multi-agency pitch. The partnership will see Lowe Lintas lead Complan’s next phase of growth.
With more than 8 decades of experience in creating campaigns, Lowe Lintas is aiming to strengthen Complan’s brand and maintain its relevance in a changing market.
Under the new mandate, the agency will leverage its experience in brand storytelling and consumer insights to drive the brands' growth. The agency aims to deepen consumer engagement by forming connections at local, ethnic, cultural, and sub-cultural levels.
Speaking on the win, Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), Group CEO & CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global expressed, “It’s an absolute honour to win the strategic and creative mandate for a very special brand like Complan that nourished millions of people in our country. We look forward to growing Complan taller through a new experiential and storied trajectory that will bring the business, the brand, and the audience it serves closer than they have ever been.”