MAD Group introduces an AI-powered global creator marketplace

MAD Group, the parent company of MAD Influence, an influencer marketing agency, announced the launch of Xley, an AI and ML-powered platform designed to enahnce collaborations between brands and creators. It is an invite-only, creator marketplace that simplifies, optimises, and elevates brand-creator collaborations.
The platform operates with three key features, audience insights, creator discovery tools, and campaign management and performance tracking. The platform provides access to a pool of creators across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, spanning over 200 million creators in 54 languages and 10,000 cities and 150 countries.
The platform offers features aimed at enhancing campaign effectiveness. These include 'Creator Discovery', which utilises over 25 advanced filters to refine searches based on demographics, language, niche, and audience interests. The platform also employs machine learning-powered insights for campaign analysis and performance tracking. Additionally, the 'Effortless Management' dashboard allows users to plan, execute, and monitor campaigns in one place. The platform is scalable and also supports data-driven decisions, leveraging advanced analytics to optimise return on investment and improve marketing strategies.
Gautam Madhavan, Founder of Xley & MAD Influence, stated, “Xley is more than just a marketplace; it's a movement to empower creators. We are excited to introduce Xley, a revolutionary platform that reimagines the creator economy. With innovative features and a commitment to supporting creators, Xley is poised to become the go-to destination for talent and opportunity.”
Aman Narula, Head of Strategy, Xley, added, “The genesis of Xley was rooted in addressing the core needs of influencer marketing: audience insights and precise targeting. Our vision was to create a platform that not only offers real-time analytics of social profiles but also simplifies and automates end-to-end campaign management in one cohesive space. As development progressed, it became evident that Xley’s capabilities extended far beyond initial expectations - enabling a broader user base, optimising efficiency, and empowering content creators with enhanced visibility and streamlined brand partnerships. By significantly reducing manual workloads, accelerating timelines, and improving ROI, Xley stands as a transformative solution, redefining how brands and creators collaborate globally"
The platform aims to streamline processes for brands by automating tasks such as creator vetting and campaign tracking. The platform also expands global reach, allowing brands to connect with creators from various languages and regions. For creators, the platform offers enhanced visibility and access to relevant campaign opportunities. They can build long-term partnerships, manage campaign activities through a centralised hub, and track business analytics and revenue.
Xley operates as an invite-only platform, granting early access to industry leaders, creators, and brands.